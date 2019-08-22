Us Bancorp Del (USB) Shares Rose While Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Decreased Stake; As Resolute Fst Prods (Call) (RFP) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Chou Associates Management Cut Its Stake by $1.05 Million

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 32,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 21,532 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 54,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $52.05. About 3.43 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) (RFP) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.48. About 228,101 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 17/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: RFp on Suprascapular N. Versus RFp on Suprascapular N. and Circumflex in the Treatment of Painful Shoulder; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: 3-19-18 RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 13/03/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT MAKES PRELIMINARY FINDING IMPORTS OF CANADIAN UNCOATED GROUNDWOOD PAPER DUMPED, IMPOSES ANTIDUMPING DUTIES OF UP TO 22.16 PCT; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 08/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP No. 018-001 SRMC; 21/03/2018 – St Louis County: Pharmacy Benefit Management Services – RFP 2018-20-TP; 09/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-011-2018 (S); 01/05/2018 – RESOLUTE REPORTS RATIFICATION OF UNIFOR LABOR PACT IN CANADA; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-014-2018(P); 16/05/2018 – IVORY COAST GRANTS PERMITS TO EXPLORE GOLD TO RESOLUTE, AMPELLA

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 7,493 shares to 134,297 shares, valued at $16.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).