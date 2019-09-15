Us Bancorp Del (USB) Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Has Lowered Its Stake by $481,104 as Market Valuation Rose; As Coty (COTY) Share Value Rose, Jackson Wealth Management Trimmed Its Position by $4.79 Million

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 9,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 276,527 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.49 million, down from 285,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 5.08 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Jackson Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 82.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc sold 435,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 89,547 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, down from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 2.26 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 20/03/2018 – COTY CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coty Inc Rtgs, Rates Recap; Otlk Stable; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating To Coty’s Bond Offering; 08/03/2018 Coty Is Said to Plan $7 Billion Debt Refinancing to Lower Costs; 15/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Coty Inc, BOOK by Cadillac, Made In Bhutan and PNG Air Top the 2018 REBRAND 100®; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – “CONSUMER BEAUTY DIVISION CONTINUED ITS UNEVEN PERFORMANCE, BUT WITH ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF STABILITY”; 25/04/2018 – Coty Inc. Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer, Executive Committee Member; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – ANNOUNCED A DIVIDEND OF $0.125 PER SHARE, PAYABLE JUNE 14, 2018; 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Coty Inc Rtgs Unchanged By Tranche Changes; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC COTY.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.125/SHR

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $459.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 21,218 shares to 46,668 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold COTY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 279.71 million shares or 48.41% less from 542.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8.50 million were reported by Invesco Ltd. Legal & General Gru Pcl owns 1.93M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 28,655 shares stake. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). 147,802 were accumulated by Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership. The United Kingdom-based Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). 307,870 are owned by Nomura Asset Management Ltd. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Andra Ap holds 235,100 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). 12,950 were reported by Raymond James Finance Services Advsr. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 5,291 shares. Voya Investment Management Lc reported 136,387 shares.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $27.74 million activity. On Friday, August 30 the insider Laubies Pierre bought $2.50M. Shares for $476,380 were bought by Goudet Olivier. HARF PETER bought $12.40M worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Wednesday, May 29. Hughes Fiona had bought 210,000 shares worth $2.06 million on Thursday, September 5.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.34M for 33.31 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 12.52 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

