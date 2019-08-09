Us Bancorp Del (USB) Shareholder Mraz Amerine & Associates Lowered Holding; Mcdonalds (Put) (MCD) Holder Capstone Financial Advisors Has Decreased Holding as Market Value Rose

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 40.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 6,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 9,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $456,000, down from 15,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 5.05M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $218.01. About 3.62 million shares traded or 25.20% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 19/03/2018 – Business Insurance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 17/03/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: Trump’s NLRB general counsel is racing to railroad workers to agree to settlement in time to avert; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Trust holds 0.12% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 3,282 shares. Bollard Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.42% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 6,655 are held by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Leavell Inv holds 0.36% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 65,577 shares. Mariner Limited Liability holds 1.22 million shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Williams Jones Associates Llc accumulated 538,311 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Cannell Peter B & Communications holds 68,376 shares. Blume Cap Management, a California-based fund reported 1,102 shares. Basswood Cap Management Ltd Com owns 1.15 million shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 331,585 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.69% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Natixis has 371,870 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 54,713 are held by Community National Bank & Trust Na. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.41% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Palladium Partners Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 11.93 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $585.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 12,716 shares to 66,563 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 143,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $233,662 activity.

