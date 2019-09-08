Us Bancorp Del (USB) Shareholder Middleton & Co Trimmed Its Position by $583,104 as Stock Value Rose; Fiduciary Counselling Has Increased Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by $376,350

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 12,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 45,129 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 57,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 4.99M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 4.29 million shares traded or 6.31% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.2% or 134,938 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Baker Avenue Asset LP invested in 0.25% or 114,508 shares. First Eagle Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 42.97 million shares or 3.06% of all its holdings. Prio Wealth Lp invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Georgia-based First City Mngmt has invested 0.3% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Da Davidson And reported 447,624 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Dupont Management invested in 0.01% or 9,105 shares. Adirondack Tru Com owns 150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Nv invested in 159,800 shares. Mackenzie Corp reported 7,990 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bourgeon Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 2.34% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Lvm Capital Mngmt Ltd Mi reported 13,356 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 970,580 shares. Ejf Capital Lc has 8,000 shares.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,789 shares to 43,496 shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 3,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,485 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacifica Investments Ltd Liability Corporation owns 26,258 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Llc holds 0.03% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 6,695 shares. Brookmont Mgmt has invested 1.08% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Ally has 0.62% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 68,000 shares. Kistler holds 940 shares. Mariner Ltd Co owns 1.22 million shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Company reported 250,629 shares stake. 455,639 were accumulated by British Columbia Investment Mngmt. Newman Dignan & Sheerar reported 0.34% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Vanguard Group Inc owns 115.81M shares. Buckingham Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.53% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Kessler Invest Gru Ltd Llc has 1,261 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 0.02% or 18,154 shares. Opus Invest Mngmt owns 62,000 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. 3,895 are held by Ftb.

