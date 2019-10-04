Us Bancorp Del (USB) Shareholder Ci Investments Increased Its Position by $442,000 as Valuation Rose; Microsoft Com (MSFT) Shareholder First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Rose

First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 66,717 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.94M, down from 69,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $137.56. About 10.68M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.09M, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.43. About 1.00 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “U.S. Bank buys software company – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on September 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “U.S. Bank announces a flurry of data and fintech deals – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Bank signs data aggregator agreements – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Should Investors Really Sell US Bancorp? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Where’d the boss go to school? Check the alma maters of some of Minnesota’s top CEOs – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

