Us Bancorp Del (USB) Shareholder Accredited Investors Has Upped Its Holding by $1.26 Million as Stock Declined; Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Lowered Nam Tai Property (NTP) Holding as Share Value Rose

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Nam Tai Property Inc (NTP) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.56 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.81M, down from 5.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Nam Tai Property Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.42M market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 1,033 shares traded. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has declined 20.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q EPS 7c; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai lnno Park; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 16/03/2018 Nam Tai Property Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017 with SEC on March 9, 2018; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – ENTERED INTO US$184 MLN FINANCING PACKAGE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NAM TAI INNO PARK WITH CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai Inno Park; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 31/05/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. Announces the Receipt of Construction Permits for Nam Tai lnno Park; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Entered Into $184M Financing Package for Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park-

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 264.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 26,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,304 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 9,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 3.68 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $496.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 15,820 shares to 35,141 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 13,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,860 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc, a Missouri-based fund reported 42,953 shares. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 97,533 shares. 10,265 were reported by Calamos Wealth Lc. Park Natl Corporation Oh owns 465,255 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Eagleclaw Managment Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 6,883 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.13% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 119,003 shares. Stock Yards Bancshares has 225,266 shares. 7,450 were reported by Paragon Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.26% stake. Sns Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 208,551 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 22.61 million shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Inc accumulated 0.22% or 16,401 shares. 286,846 were accumulated by Wesbanco Bank Inc. Pioneer Tru Bank & Trust N A Or owns 1.51% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 72,740 shares.

