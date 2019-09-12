Us Bancorp Del (USB) Share Value Rose While Homrich & Berg Lowered Stake; As Colgate Palmolive (CL) Shares Rose, Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Raised Its Stake

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 213.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 31,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 46,917 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36 million, up from 14,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $72.85. About 2.24M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 19.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 7,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 28,723 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, down from 35,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.95. About 5.16 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More news for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were recently published by: Bizjournals.com, which released: “US Bank (NYSE: USB) stakes $176M construction loan for Amazon hub in Nashville Yards – Nashville Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” and published on September 10, 2019 is yet another important article.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2,311 shares to 4,004 shares, valued at $599,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 130,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 12.49 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

