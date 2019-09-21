Us Bancorp Del (USB) Position Has Upped by Evergreen Capital Management Llc; Pinebridge Investments LP Has Decreased Position in Provident Finl Svcs Com (PFS) by $1.13 Million as Stock Value Declined

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Provident Finl Svcs Inc Com (PFS) by 77.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 46,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.78% . The hedge fund held 13,433 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $326,000, down from 60,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Provident Finl Svcs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $24.99. About 551,328 shares traded or 158.32% up from the average. Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has declined 5.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PFS News: 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL – MANAGEMENT HEAVILY FOCUSED ON CONTINUING CONSTRUCTIVE RELATIONSHIP WITH REGULATOR, INCLUDING IN RESPECT OF FCA’S WIDER REVIEW OF HOME CREDIT MARKET; 23/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC PFG.L – ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS LAUNCHED AND PRICED £250 MLN 5 YEAR FIXED RATE BONDS; 14/03/2018 – SAN MIGUEL PURE FOODS COMPANY INC PF.PS – FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES GREW 5% TO 117 BILLION PESOS; 15/05/2018 – MANDATE: Provident Financial GBP 5Y Bond Roadshow From May 17; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – FOCUS IN 2018 FOR HOME CREDIT WILL REMAIN ON COMPLETION OF RECOVERY PLAN AND SECURING FULL REGULATORY AUTHORISATION; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns PFS Financing Corp. Nts Series 2018-C Prelim Rtgs; 10/04/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – RESULTS OF RIGHTS ISSUE; 05/04/2018 – Provident Financ: Higgins Joins Provident Bank as Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager/Team Leader April 05, 2018; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns PFS Financing Corp. Notes Series 2018-D Ratings; 09/05/2018 – Provident Financial in upbeat start to 2018

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 755.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 36,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 41,583 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, up from 4,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 18.21 million shares traded or 229.35% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

More notable recent Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Provident Financial Services, Inc. Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings, Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend and Special Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Provident Financial Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Team Capital Bank – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 02, 2014.

Analysts await Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 14.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PFS’s profit will be $30.54 million for 13.58 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Provident Financial Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold PFS shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 40.91 million shares or 1.42% less from 41.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Group Ltd holds 0.01% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) or 14,092 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Highlander Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. 5.38 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 12,613 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) for 3,297 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 158,498 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.34M shares stake. Panagora Asset Inc has 12,364 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,858 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech invested in 21,950 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $143,940 activity. Foley Ursuline F bought $95,214 worth of stock.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 10,115 shares to 14,035 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 40,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc Com (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx Advisors invested 0.07% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 1.34% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Wendell David owns 95,467 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.07% or 255,164 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 140,328 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. 2,818 are held by Transamerica Fincl Advsrs. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 57,924 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins reported 9.18 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 1.51M shares. Northwest Counselors Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 7,888 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 1.36 million were reported by Chevy Chase Tru Holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance accumulated 50,110 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.14% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 0.2% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 1.37M shares.

More important recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp declares $0.42 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: “U.S. Bank buys software company – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal”, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “U.S. Bank Decreases Prime Lending Rate to 5.00 Percent from 5.25 Percent Effective September 19, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 19,750 shares to 119,666 shares, valued at $19.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWC) by 31,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,381 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR).