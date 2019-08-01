Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Trimmed Position by $26.18 Million; Ithaka Group Has Boosted Its Mastercard (MA) Holding

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 98.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 545,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 10,583 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $510,000, down from 556,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 6.22M shares traded or 18.80% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 3,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 178,058 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.92M, up from 174,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $272.27. About 5.34 million shares traded or 52.86% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 12.87 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 138,272 shares to 536,747 shares, valued at $33.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,027 shares to 67,957 shares, valued at $21.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 49,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,309 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).