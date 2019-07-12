Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holder Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Declined; Mellanox Technologies LTD (Call) (MLNX) Position Has Lifted by Highbridge Capital Management Llc

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) (MLNX) by 566.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $111.63. About 104,889 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES YEAR REV. $1.03B-$1.05B, EST. $1.02B; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGINS OF 68.0 PERCENT TO 69.0 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO $103; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox InfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECH – FOR NOW DON’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT TO CO’S REVENUE BY U.S. (TARIFF) ACTIONS- CONF CALL

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 32,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,532 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 54,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.59 billion market cap company. It closed at $53.47 lastly. It is down 0.76% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 4.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.02 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 12.49 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.00% EPS growth.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 1.10M shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $15.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 28,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.67 million activity. $545,630 worth of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) shares were sold by Johnson Amal M.