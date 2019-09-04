Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holder Rmb Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding; Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Share Price Declined While Indus Capital Partners Upped Holding

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 41.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 201,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 693,894 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67 million, up from 491,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $8.53. About 1.29 million shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 23/03/2018 – MEXICO’S TELEVISA SAYS TELECOM REGULATOR HAS DETERMINED IT DOES NOT HAVE THE ELEMENTS TO DETERMINE TELEVISA HAS SUBSTANTIAL POWER IN THE MARKET FOR RESTRICTED TELEVISION AND AUDIO; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 18/05/2018 – A day behind the scenes of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ TV’s biggest celebrity dance competition; 26/04/2018 – Televisa’s Ad Sales Turn Around as Currency Weighs on Profit; 18/05/2018 – BANXICO HEAD ALEJANDRO DIAZ DE LEON SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 25/05/2018 – MEXICO ECONOMY MIN. ILDEFONSO GUAJARDO SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA HAS REDUCED HEADCOUNT IN FINANCE, ADMIN UNITS BY 10%; 13/03/2018 – MEXICO’S GRUPO TELEVISA SAYS AGREED TO SELL 50 PCT STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND; 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018 (TV); 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING MORE PARTNERSHIPS LIKE ONE W/ AMAZON PRIME

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 10,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 261,393 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, up from 251,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.02. About 4.51 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 34,300 shares to 88,644 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graftech Intl Ltd by 434,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56M shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,134 shares to 78,636 shares, valued at $14.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Origin Bancorp Inc by 17,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,284 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).