Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Upped Holding; Roper Inds (ROP) Stock Price Rose While Us Bancorp De Lowered Position

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Roper Inds Inc (ROP) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 36,030 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.32M, down from 38,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Roper Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $348.62. About 661,807 shares traded or 37.70% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 16,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 338,817 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.33 million, up from 322,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 5.74M shares traded or 5.49% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72M for 27.41 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corporate (VCSH) by 6,281 shares to 31,958 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 60,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Limited Liability stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bessemer Gru Incorporated has 0.25% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 192,914 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,093 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Legal And General Grp Inc Plc has 0.13% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 648,096 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Incorporated holds 0.36% or 2,612 shares in its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id accumulated 103,306 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 0.18% or 25,089 shares. Whittier Trust has 0.04% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 3,446 shares. Hallmark Management holds 0.08% or 2,113 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 3,676 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 139,039 shares. Country Trust Commercial Bank reported 91,421 shares stake. Prudential Fin invested in 112,627 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Century Inc has invested 0.44% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Trust Com holds 70,512 shares. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 27,867 were reported by B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated. 7,995 are owned by Parkside Bancorp. Jnba Financial holds 19,102 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Community Retail Bank Na reported 0.53% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Zwj Invest Counsel invested in 1.14% or 287,810 shares. Horrell Mgmt holds 0.37% or 15,066 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Cap Corp holds 1.72% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 9.13 million shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd has 422,439 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mcdonald Capital Investors Ca holds 9,649 shares. Bluestein R H And Commerce holds 767,367 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Ally Financial reported 68,000 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 373,355 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings.

