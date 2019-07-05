Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holder Omers Administration Raised Position; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Valuation Rose, Noesis Capital Mangement Upped Position by $663.22 Million

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.04 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.68 million, up from 4.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 2.00M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 11,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,695 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11 billion, up from 113,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 5.29M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/04/2018 – CNBC Now: Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM TO CUT 269 POSITIONS IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Qualcomm sale to Broadcom over security concerns; 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Former Chairman Seeks Funding for Buyout, FT Reports; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Said on Track for Qualcomm Majority Amid Delay on Vote; 12/03/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: The White House blocks Broadcom purchase of Qualcomm

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 1.09M shares to 4.94 million shares, valued at $385.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamel Associate has invested 2.7% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Strs Ohio holds 0.2% or 899,509 shares. Amer Research And Management has invested 0.24% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt Incorporated owns 4,781 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Chemung Canal Tru Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 6,000 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 0.93% or 16,785 shares in its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Management reported 16,833 shares stake. 2.42 million were accumulated by Franklin Resources. Confluence Inv Mngmt Lc invested in 1.37% or 1.68 million shares. Contravisory Investment Management Inc reported 0.02% stake. West Oak Cap Llc holds 1.36% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 45,022 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii has 0.16% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 44,482 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Michigan-based Chem Bank has invested 0.17% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cacti Asset Management Ltd owns 580,456 shares for 2.25% of their portfolio.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio

