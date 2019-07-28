Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holder Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Trimmed Its Position by $307,488 as Share Price Declined; Pdt Partners Has Lowered Its Holding in Lendingtree New (TREE) by $3.96 Million as Share Value Rose

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 40.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 6,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $456,000, down from 15,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 6.37 million shares traded or 21.64% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 11,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,510 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97 million, down from 36,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $348.8. About 356,960 shares traded or 74.47% up from the average. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 2018; 29/05/2018 – CompareCards Releases 2018 Credit Card Fee Report; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EPS $2.12; 27/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – CEO DOUGLAS LEBDA’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $59.6 MLN, INCLUDING $57.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Net $31.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ LendingTree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREE); 21/03/2018 – LendingTree at Conference Call Hosted By Aliya Capital Today; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Launches Credit Analyzer, a Free Credit and Debt Analysis Tool; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.5% of LendingTree

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest holds 0.28% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 205,901 shares. 159,475 were reported by Glenview Natl Bank Dept. 80,190 are owned by Palouse Management. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 0.97% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 47,350 shares. Wedgewood Prtnrs stated it has 0.21% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Texas Yale Cap Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 19,956 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg invested in 231,039 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn invested 0.06% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Trustmark Comml Bank Department holds 0.03% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 6,522 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp holds 0.18% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 455,639 shares. Allstate invested in 205,684 shares. Rockshelter Management Ltd Liability owns 1.41% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 84,549 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Group Inc Inc owns 19,055 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Llc reported 19,363 shares stake. Hallmark Cap Mgmt accumulated 11,740 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,299 were accumulated by 3G Cap Partners Limited Partnership. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Hsbc Public Ltd accumulated 584 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co reported 11.64M shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 1,311 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cookson Peirce & Inc owns 2,015 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Teton Advsr owns 6,440 shares. State Street holds 346,805 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Kennedy Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 15,879 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 1,000 shares. First Interstate State Bank reported 22 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Co holds 0% or 1,106 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Ww Mkts Inc has 0.02% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 10,006 shares.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 27,537 shares to 65,418 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 40,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM).