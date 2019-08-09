Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holder Mraz Amerine & Associates Cut Its Position by $307,488; Factory Mutual Insurance Company Lifted Its Sunopta (STKL) Position by $1.22 Million

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 40.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 6,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 9,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $456,000, down from 15,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 5.05M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 405,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The institutional investor held 2.58 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.17M, up from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $2.16. About 713,132 shares traded or 137.97% up from the average. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 11.93 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10,000 shares to 27,000 shares, valued at $15.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 382,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 490,500 shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

