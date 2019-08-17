Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holder Caxton Associates LP Has Cut Its Stake; Exelon (EXC) Holder Burney Co Upped Its Stake by $1.38 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Burney Co increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 20.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 27,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 164,944 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27M, up from 137,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.13. About 5.43M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Rev $9.69B; 23/03/2018 – Five Exelon Utilities Issue Request for Proposals Regarding Aggregation of Capacity Resources in PJM; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 2 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION ALSO REACHES PACT WITH ENGIE TO BUY TERMINAL; 02/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR TO 75% POWER FROM 12%: NRC; 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 80.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 93,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 22,515 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 115,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.28. About 5.36M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 11.77 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

