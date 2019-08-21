Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holder Aspiriant Has Trimmed Holding; Laurion Capital Management LP Increases Position in Hca Healthcare (HCA)

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 188.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 9,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 14,449 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $123.46. About 450,571 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 32,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 115,416 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 147,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $51.9. About 1.60 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 11.69 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 17,290 shares to 261,480 shares, valued at $8.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (ACWV) by 6,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment reported 6.47M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Shelton Cap Management holds 0.61% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 7,432 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 4.31 million shares. Buckingham Mngmt has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Country Trust Bancorporation accumulated 1.21% or 564,941 shares. Reilly Financial Limited Liability Corporation reported 38,001 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Boltwood Management owns 0.85% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 27,000 shares. Pinnacle Partners owns 118,201 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Foster And Motley Inc holds 0.47% or 67,575 shares. 4.10M are held by Pnc Financial Ser Gp Incorporated. Quantum Capital reported 0.2% stake. Glenview Bancorp Tru Dept holds 3.28% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 159,475 shares. Clean Yield Grp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Ally Finance has invested 0.62% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:EA) by 206,200 shares to 66,600 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 731,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 493,619 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).