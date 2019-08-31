Us Bancorp De Upped Its Stake in Marriott Intl (MAR) by $992,625; Goelzer Investment Management Has Cut Its Sysco (SYY) Holding by $1.90 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 35.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 28,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 52,879 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, down from 81,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 1.98 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc (MAR) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 7,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 91,815 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49 million, up from 83,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $126.06. About 1.88 million shares traded or 16.91% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 12/03/2018 – Speaking of Dividends: The Marriott Trade-Off — Barron’s; 06/03/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach Elevates Beachfront Luxury on the Shores of the Arabian Gulf; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 16/04/2018 – Marriott Unveils Long-Awaited Loyalty Program to Anxious Members; 08/03/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Plans for Tampa Hotel; to Join Hilton’s Tapestry Collection; 12/04/2018 – Continental Acquires Metro Vending Service, Inc; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR ABOUT C$92 MLN – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – JW Marriott Hotel Macau & The Ritz-Carlton, Macau Celebrate Three Years of Delighting Guests with Exclusive Culinary and Catering Privileges; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $5.01B, EST. $5.76B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 1,211 shares. 38,802 are owned by Golub Grp Ltd Llc. Connors Investor Svcs holds 0.36% or 40,068 shares in its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.12% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Natixis reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 36,810 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp reported 119,223 shares. Invest Of America Inc has 0.03% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 3,120 shares. Redmond Asset Limited Company invested in 5,144 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc reported 1,600 shares. Schmidt P J Invest invested in 13,880 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 21,491 shares. Conning owns 0.03% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 13,779 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company owns 595,724 shares. Nuance Invests Limited reported 112,121 shares.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 14,289 shares to 32,763 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Carroll Finance Associates has 0.02% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 1,608 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 100 are owned by Shine Invest Advisory Svcs. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 46 shares. Highfields Mngmt Lp reported 151,045 shares. 2,004 were accumulated by Regions. Boltwood Cap Mngmt, California-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Hs Mgmt Partners Ltd Company has 5.21% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Com holds 0.04% or 3,734 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 706 shares. Northern Corporation reported 3.00M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.02 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Gp reported 0.02% stake. Bahl Gaynor holds 1,640 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baxter Bros Inc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 14,825 shares.