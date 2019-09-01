Us Bancorp De Trimmed Unilever Plc Spon A D R (UL) Position by $543,951 as Share Price Declined; Nadler Financial Group Has Trimmed Position in Apple (AAPL) by $423,549 as Shares Rose

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Unilever Plc Spon A D R (UL) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 9,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 180,618 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43 million, down from 190,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Unilever Plc Spon A D R for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.18. About 655,447 shares traded or 0.42% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – HEADQUARTERS OF BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE DIVISION AND HOME CARE DIVISION WILL BE LOCATED IN LONDON; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – INTENDS TO SIMPLIFY FROM TWO LEGAL ENTITIES, N.V. AND PLC, INTO A SINGLE LEGAL ENTITY INCORPORATED IN NETHERLANDS; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS BALANCE OF VOLUME AND PRICE TO IMPROVE IN BACK HALF OF YEAR; 10/05/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER VOTE ON MAY 10 TO SELL SPREADS BUSINESS TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM KKR -NOTICE TO INVESTORS; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER EXEC SAYS AT CURRENT SPOT RATES CURRENCY WOULD HAVE A NEGATIVE 6-7 PCT IMPACT ON ANNUAL TURNOVER, SLIGHTLY MORE ON EPS; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move to Rotterdam; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA MD YEO SAYS IN INTERVIEW IN ACCRA; 17/04/2018 – Implementation of Tork EasyCube® Software Reduces the Number of Cleaning Rounds From 90 to 68 per Day at Unilever Headquarters; 16/03/2018 – Unilever says Brexit not behind Rotterdam move; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q VOLUME +11%

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: APPLE PAY USERS DOUBLED, TRANSACTIONS TRIPLED YOY; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 04/04/2018 – Apple Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Big Apple Bagel to honor local heroes; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 11/05/2018 – Apple Just Got Greener With Alcoa, Rio Tinto Accord — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 19/04/2018 – GeekWire: FoundationDB, a very interesting NoSQL database owned by Apple, is now an open-source project; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 04/04/2018 – National Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short Term Natl Muni B (SUB) by 38,758 shares to 660,386 shares, valued at $70.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 5,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Group Incorporated invested in 60,633 shares or 2.36% of the stock. Rnc Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harvey Prtnrs Ltd has 6.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 322,937 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 0% or 2.25 million shares. New York-based Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 150,654 shares. Old West Mgmt invested in 2,983 shares. Iowa Savings Bank invested in 3.25% or 37,315 shares. 10,572 were reported by Old Dominion Management Incorporated. Wendell David Associate reported 3.05% stake. Stearns Finance Gp owns 0.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,812 shares. Invesco reported 45.68M shares or 2.93% of all its holdings. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,845 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies holds 0.36% or 14,448 shares.

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99 million and $313.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77M shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $22.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

