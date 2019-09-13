Us Bancorp De Stake in Yum Brands (YUM) Trimmed as Stock Rose; Mcdaniel Terry & Co Lifted Its Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stake by $528,000

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 5,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 143,972 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.93 million, down from 149,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $111.21. About 1.14 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 184.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,083 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $816,000, up from 1,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $277.16. About 2.60M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Feathers Are Flying in the Chicken Sandwich Wars – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like YUM! Brands, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:YUM) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Mastercard Launches Its Own Restaurant – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07 million for 29.27 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,720 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Llc. Moreover, Bristol John W has 1.59% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 546,187 shares. Premier Asset stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company holds 640,900 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Adirondack, New York-based fund reported 680 shares. Family Firm reported 0.09% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of has 0% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 630 shares. Glenmede Communications Na reported 131,187 shares stake. Horrell Cap Management has 750 shares. 2,280 are owned by Wealthtrust Axiom Lc. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 1,328 shares. Fayez Sarofim And has invested 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.05% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Main Street Rech Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Dynamic Mgmt Limited reported 2.19% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $35.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) by 4,575 shares to 168,722 shares, valued at $12.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 13,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology Sa.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.