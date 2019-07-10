Us Bancorp De Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Trimmed by $434,980; Capital Investment Services Of America Trimmed Its Stake in Fiserv (FISV) as Stock Value Rose

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 16,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 729,125 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.21M, down from 745,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 1.95 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 4,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 268,927 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, down from 273,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $93.86. About 2.40M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lumber – What A Difference A Year Makes – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser Should Be On More Stable Footing Now – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Q1 shows improvement from Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kellogg Company (K) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. Another trade for 5,195 shares valued at $119,640 was bought by Stockfish Devin W.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Long Term Corporate Et (CLY) by 12,579 shares to 26,722 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willis Towers Watson Plc by 17,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Etf (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Pineno Levin Ford Asset invested in 0.16% or 14,967 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Edgemoor Investment has invested 0.29% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 587,361 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.08 million shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 32,401 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability reported 39 shares. 20,235 are owned by Of Virginia Va. Korea, a Korea-based fund reported 2,779 shares. Boston Common Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.83% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sei holds 530,841 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 62,469 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 143,346 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Comml Bank has 606,880 shares.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WY’s profit will be $81.19M for 59.80 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 25,760 shares to 87,153 shares, valued at $11.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 34,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.72 million for 28.97 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth Trust Company holds 0% or 10 shares. First Advisors LP invested in 0.04% or 253,800 shares. 4,400 are owned by West Chester Advsrs Inc. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 6.52M shares. 2,565 were reported by Greenwich Investment Mngmt Inc. Wespac Limited Liability Com holds 6,064 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 178 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 3.82% or 218,201 shares. Alps Advisors Incorporated invested in 6,146 shares. Fairfield Bush Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,400 shares. 80,565 were reported by Cambridge Invest Research Incorporated. Oakbrook Invs Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,950 shares. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 10,471 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Korea Invest owns 144,100 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 182,340 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.