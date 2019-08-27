Us Bancorp De Lowered Stake in E O G Res (EOG) as Share Value Declined; Crossvault Capital Management Holds Position in Workday Com (WDAY)

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in E O G Res Inc (EOG) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 6,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 119,919 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.42M, down from 125,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in E O G Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $71.43. About 1.74M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc Com (WDAY) by 203% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 2,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 4,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $780,000, up from 1,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $188.76. About 1.66 million shares traded or 0.05% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 2,595 shares to 5,904 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Total Etf (IXUS) by 111,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Bank & Trust & Tru holds 12,088 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested 0.09% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Appleton Prns Ma reported 22,571 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.04% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Tower Limited Liability Com (Trc) reported 11,916 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability owns 209,930 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Kidder Stephen W holds 1.04% or 26,888 shares. Associated Banc holds 148,039 shares. Roosevelt Inv Grp Inc Inc holds 97,959 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Liability Corporation, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 250 shares. Perkins Coie Tru has 355 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Scotia Incorporated reported 32,907 shares. Fjarde Ap has 182,237 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.31% or 810,486 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Com stated it has 0.2% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx invested in 0.71% or 10,870 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.01% or 10,650 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Communications reported 0.04% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Brandywine Managers Limited Liability accumulated 6,925 shares or 0.53% of the stock. 4,235 are held by Sfe Invest Counsel. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 73,927 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ithaka Grp Limited, a Maryland-based fund reported 82,108 shares. Allstate Corp invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Advisors Asset Management Inc invested in 0.02% or 5,210 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 237,425 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt has 10,125 shares. The California-based Kcm Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0.11% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).