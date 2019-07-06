Us Bancorp De Lifted Holding in Cvr Energy (CVI) by $385,072 as Share Value Rose; Ashford Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) by $1.49 Million as Valuation Declined

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) by 51.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 149,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 142,737 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 292,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $959.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 417,652 shares traded. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has declined 51.47% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SPPI News: 16/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 STUDY OF ROLONTIS; 07/03/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference on March 13th; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC SPPI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $105.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS ITS CURRENT CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2020; 30/04/2018 – SPECTRUM: HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN AMENDED TO ELIMINATE POISON PILL; 07/05/2018 – Delcath Announces Initiation of Registrational Trial of Melphalan/HDS in Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma; 30/04/2018 – SPECTRUM: BERNICE WELLES RECOMMENDED TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – CASI PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON EVOMELA®; 06/03/2018 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 29c

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (CVI) by 754.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 9,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,637 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, up from 1,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Cvr Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $51.15. About 251,111 shares traded. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 8.41% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL AGREED TO MOVE EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION TO FOLLOW CO’S FILING QUARTERLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR MARCH QUARTER; 02/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY NAMES TRACY JACKSON CFO; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Tracy Jackson Chief Financial Officer; 09/05/2018 – U.S. senators ask billionaire Icahn for refinery waiver details; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Matt Bley Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC – VALUE OF EXCHANGE OFFER IS $27.63 PER COMMON UNIT; 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q EPS 76c; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ CVR Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVI); 26/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 39C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CVI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 90.91 million shares or 0.36% more from 90.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Barclays Public Ltd Liability invested in 14,534 shares. 1.40M are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.2% or 320,390 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 9,475 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Co holds 0.02% or 19,152 shares. Trexquant Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 31,055 shares. Swiss State Bank invested 0% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). State Street holds 0% or 956,011 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Asset Mngmt One Com Limited stated it has 15,334 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited holds 250,388 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP has 146,034 shares. 9,638 were accumulated by Tudor Inv Et Al. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 89,062 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CVR Energy Reports First Quarter 2019 Results and Announces Cash Dividend of 75 Cents – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CVR Energy Announces Intention to Commence Exchange Offer – GlobeNewswire” published on May 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVR Energy: A Massive Yield With More Gains Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “CVR Energy (CVI) Raises Quarterly Dividend 50% to $0.75; 1.7% Yield – StreetInsider.com” published on May 29, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CVR Energy Reports Evaluation of Strategic Alternatives, Sale of Cushing Terminal – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) by 16,340 shares to 3.02 million shares, valued at $436.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca P L C Spsd A D R (NYSE:AZN) by 14,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,664 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Europe Alphadex Et (FEP).

Analysts await Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.36 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SPPI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 77.79 million shares or 5.24% less from 82.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) for 1.69 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 342,629 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) for 63,864 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Company has invested 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Credit Suisse Ag owns 91,127 shares. Amer Grp holds 76,733 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Limited (Trc) holds 0% or 200 shares. Voya Management Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). 1.19 million were reported by Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp stated it has 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). 241 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited. Element Capital Ltd reported 0% stake. Primecap Mngmt Ca accumulated 0.09% or 11.06 million shares. 27,075 are held by Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $1.12 million activity. Vyas Dolatrai also sold $63,826 worth of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) on Tuesday, January 22. Another trade for 3,207 shares valued at $33,471 was sold by GUSTAFSON KURT A. 10,499 shares were sold by Riga Thomas J, worth $109,578. 7,250 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares with value of $75,183 were sold by MAIDA ANTHONY E III. $27,541 worth of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) was sold by McGahan Keith M.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 9,596 shares to 39,516 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Relic Inc. by 43,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO).

More notable recent Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Spectrum Pharma (SPPI) Announces Elizabeth Czerepak to Board – StreetInsider.com” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) To Presemt At Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Spectrum Pharma to Sell Drug Portfolio – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: January 17, 2019.