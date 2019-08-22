Us Bancorp De Lifted Fomento Economico Mex Sp A D R (FMX) Position by $326,324; Aristotle Capital Boston Decreased Idex (IEX) Stake as Valuation Rose

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mex Sp A D R (FMX) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 3,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 40,700 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, up from 37,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mex Sp A D R for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $88.67. About 166,655 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $164.86. About 249,794 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 13/03/2018 Ardian Is Said to Bid for Idex While Engie Seeks Co-Investor; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – HAD A NET LOSS OF NOK 56.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 21/04/2018 – DJ IDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEX); 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q, Full-Year Organic Revenue Growth 5%-6%; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%

More notable recent Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "9 US-Traded Mexico-Based Stocks To Keep An Eye On – Benzinga" on May 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "FEMSA Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire" published on February 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,692 Million Dividend NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire" on March 22, 2019.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $112.27 million for 28.23 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Businessinsider.com which released: "'IEX has sunk to a new low': NYSE blasts upstart rival's claims that it's misleading its listed companies in brutal letter – Business Insider" on July 10, 2018, also Fortune.com with their article: "Watch Out NYSEâ€"Wall Street Is Building Its Own Stock Exchange – Fortune" published on January 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "IDEX Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on January 28, 2019.

