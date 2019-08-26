Us Bancorp De Increases Stake in Cvr Energy (CVI); Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Shareholder Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Lowered Holding by $980,000 as Valuation Declined

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.16% . The institutional investor held 642,018 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, down from 782,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Minerva Neurosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.64. About 78,675 shares traded. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) has declined 15.95% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NERV News: 09/05/2018 – MINERVA 1Q NET REV. R$3.53B, EST. R$3.41B; 10/04/2018 – ProMlS Neurosciences Announces Publication of Peer Reviewed Scientific Paper Describing a Novel Target on Toxic Oligomers of Amyloid Beta in Alzheimer’s Disease; 10/05/2018 – MINERVA SEES SOUTH AM. BEEF MKTS OPENING BY JUNE: CEO; 04/04/2018 – MINERVA LUXEMBOURG S.A. ANNOUNCES THAT HSBC SECURITIES (USA) INC. HAS EXTENDED THE EARLY TENDER DATE RELATING TO THE TENDER OFFER FOR ANY AND ALL OF THE 8.750% PERPETUAL NOTES ISSUED BY MINERVA…; 06/03/2018 – MINERVA DOESN’T CONSIDER M&A; FOCUS ON SYNERGY, DELEVERAGE: CEO; 09/05/2018 – MINERVA 1Q LOSS TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL114.7M; 30/04/2018 – Minerva Neurosciences Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for May. 7-9; 09/05/2018 – MINERVA SEES 2018 NET REVENUE BETWEEN BRL14.5B AND BRL15B; 10/05/2018 – MINERVA: FINANCE DEPT RESTRUCTURING AIMS TO FAST TRACK TASKS; 12/03/2018 – MINERVA UPDATES PROGRESS FOR SCHIZOPHRENIA AND INSOMNIA TRIALS

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (CVI) by 754.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 9,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.59% . The institutional investor held 10,637 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, up from 1,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Cvr Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.56. About 122,985 shares traded. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 35.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Announces Intention to Commence Exchange Offer; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Boosts Dividend By 50% — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY SAYS OFFER OF EXCHANGE VALUED AT $27.63/UNIT; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY HLDR ICAHN: WILL HOLD 95% OF CVR REFINING AFTER SWAP; 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q Net $66.2M; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy: Value of the Exchange Offer Is $27.63 Per Common Unit; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY – AS OF OFFER DATE, CO & AFFILIATES (INCLUDING AFFILIATES OF ICAHN ENTERPRISES) BENEFICIALLY OWNED ABOUT 69.8% OF UNITS OF CVR REFINING; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Matt Bley Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller

More notable recent Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Look At The Competitors To Minerva’s Roluperidone – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Minerva Neurosciences to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Updates on August 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Minerva Neurosciences, Inc (NERV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RIOT, CZR among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Minerva Neurosciences Announces New Patent Application for MIN-117 Related to Broad Effect on Pain – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 185,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $28.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 635,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CVI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 90.91 million shares or 0.36% more from 90.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers Incorporated reported 9,500 shares stake. 18,300 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Com owns 23,581 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 76,277 shares. Icahn Carl C has 12.17% invested in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) for 71.20 million shares. 295,793 are owned by Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd. Ameriprise has invested 0% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 17,175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 157,217 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Services Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) for 104,015 shares. Principal Fin reported 0% stake. Utd Services Automobile Association has 8,443 shares. 6,807 were accumulated by Verition Fund Management. Cooper Creek Prtn Limited Com owns 70,856 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Technology Inc holds 4,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Et (IWO) by 47,891 shares to 284,102 shares, valued at $55.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Of America Hol (NYSE:LH) by 3,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,162 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).

More notable recent CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CVR Energy Announces Intention to Commence Exchange Offer – GlobeNewswire” on May 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “31 Of 50 Billionaire Buys Pay Dividends – Fiat Chrysler, CVR Energy Are Top Picks – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Cooper Companies Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CVR Energy to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.