Us Bancorp De Increased Its Ingredion (INGR) Stake; Univest Of Pennsylvania (UVSP) Sentiment Is 2.03

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania (UVSP) investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.58, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 67 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 33 sold and decreased their stock positions in Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania. The funds in our database reported: 18.56 million shares, up from 18.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 28 Increased: 38 New Position: 29.

Us Bancorp De increased Ingredion Inc (INGR) stake by 37.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Us Bancorp De acquired 4,617 shares as Ingredion Inc (INGR)’s stock declined 9.28%. The Us Bancorp De holds 16,991 shares with $1.61 million value, up from 12,374 last quarter. Ingredion Inc now has $5.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $83.23. About 214,578 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 24.14% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.57% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia

Us Bancorp De decreased Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) stake by 11,413 shares to 43,637 valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 80,903 shares and now owns 5.20 million shares. Orix Corp Spons A D R (NYSE:IX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Uss Mngmt Ltd reported 241,200 shares. Comerica Savings Bank owns 31,692 shares. 319,708 are owned by Brandywine Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Cordasco Financial has 0.01% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 93 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 34,558 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office stated it has 54 shares. Cap Finance Advisers Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 17,237 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Centurylink Mgmt Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 7,441 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 11,704 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). 13 are held by Camarda Finance Advisors Limited Liability Co. Agf has 0% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 2,236 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 4 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Ingredion (NYSE:INGR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ingredion had 4 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Vertical Group on Thursday, January 24 to “Hold”. Seaport Global initiated it with “Buy” rating and $113 target in Thursday, February 21 report.

Analysts await Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 61.76% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.34 per share. UVSP’s profit will be $16.11M for 12.01 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Univest Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 4.52% of its portfolio in Univest Financial Corporation for 1.05 million shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 378,727 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 0.35% invested in the company for 189,452 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Philadelphia Trust Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 104,743 shares.

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 37,585 shares traded. Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) has declined 14.97% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.40% the S&P500. Some Historical UVSP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVSP); 10/04/2018 – Univest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Univest Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 25/04/2018 – Univest Corp Pennsylvania 1Q EPS 44c; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Univest; 22/03/2018 Univest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding firm for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $773.78 million. It operates through three divisions: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It has a 14.45 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposit products, including noninterest-bearing deposits, interest-bearing checking deposits, money market savings accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.