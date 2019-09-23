Us Bancorp De Has Upped Its Position in B T Group P L C A D R (BT) as Shares Declined; Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) Stock Declined While Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Upped by $9.77 Million Its Holding

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 2.44 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.02% . The hedge fund held 14.53 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.76M, up from 12.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $585.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.01. About 11.47 million shares traded or 1705.18% up from the average. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has declined 41.12% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES – ENTITLED TO INCENTIVE OF 2.83 BLN RUPEES ON INVESTMENTS MADE IN FIXED ASSETS FROM 1ST APRIL, 2013 TO 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2017; 01/05/2018 – ENDURANCE REAFFIRMS FY 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – INDIA’S ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD (CN) ENDU.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 819 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 524.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Endurance International Group Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIGI); 25/04/2018 – Blue Water Ventures International and Endurance Exploration Extend Their Project Recovery Agreement; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE: ENTITLED FOR INR2.8B INDUSTRIAL PROMOTION SUBSIDY; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES – FOR PERIOD FROM 1ST OCTOBER, 2017 TO 31ST MARCH, 2018 CO EXPECTS TO GET ELIGIBILITY CERTIFICATE IN DUE COURSE; 04/05/2018 – Bluehost Announces the Winners of Annual Spotlight Awards; 22/03/2018 – Constant Contact Announces Annual Customer All Star Awards; 17/04/2018 – The National Trust For Scotland Foundation USA Annual Gala Honored Two Great Scots: Endurance Athlete, Broadcaster, and Philanthropist Mark Beaumont BEM and Architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in B T Group P L C A D R (BT) by 92.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 69,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 144,308 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84M, up from 74,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in B T Group P L C A D R for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.82 billion market cap company. It closed at $10.57 lastly. It is up 23.39% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-BT signs four-year extension to football TV production deal – The Telegraph; 23/03/2018 – CVC among private equity firms eyeing British telecoms group Daisy; 19/03/2018 – BT Group Closes Defined-Benefit Pension Plan; 16/05/2018 – BT Offers Bundles as Patterson Seeks Rebound From Outlook Flop; 10/05/2018 – BT Group Sees FY 2019 Capital Expenditure of GBP3.7B; 15/05/2018 – BT GROUP – SIGNED MOUWITH EUROPOL, THE EUROPEAN UNION AGENCY FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT CO-OPERATION, TO SHARE KNOWLEDGE ABOUT MAJOR CYBER THREATS AND ATTACKS; 05/04/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – SPECTRUM WON AT £302.6M, PRIOR TO ANY ASSIGNMENT ROUND PAYMENT; 18/04/2018 – BT: Business & Public Sector CEO Graham Sutherland is Leaving; 10/05/2018 – BT Group PLC 4Q Pretax Pft GBP872M; 19/03/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – BENEFITS ACCRUED IN BTPS FOR SERVICE PRIOR TO 1 JUNE 2018 REMAIN PRESERVED WITHIN BTPS

More notable recent BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BT starts early talks over sale of Spanish business – Telegraph – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BT Group: Dividend At Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BT Group: Looming Dividend Cut Provides Entry Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BT Group: Why A Dividend Cut Is Completely Irrelevant To The Investment Thesis – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BT to delist from NYSE, terminate ADR program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $35.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9,007 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $244.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc by 15,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,033 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold EIGI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 132.38 million shares or 0.59% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Okumus Fund Mngmt Ltd has 17.69% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 14.53 million shares. 4,453 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 17,988 shares. Sterling Capital Ltd Co invested in 113,374 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 6.90M shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Prudential Financial has 0% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Nuveen Asset Management stated it has 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 15,774 shares. Gotham Asset reported 168,475 shares. 130,000 were accumulated by Regis Mgmt Lc. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). The New York-based Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 65,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $128,850 activity.