Us Bancorp De Has Upped Holding in Ansys (ANSS) as Stock Rose; Saturna Capital Lowered Stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by $435,000 as Valuation Rose

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 3,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,808 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82 million, up from 39,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $209.75. About 70,173 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS)

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 501,179 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.70M, down from 506,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $90.14. About 215,617 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 17,589 shares to 231,519 shares, valued at $17.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 79,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,123 shares, and cut its stake in Sanofi A D R (NYSE:SNY).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $601,060 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.77M for 23.72 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

