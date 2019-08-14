Us Bancorp De Has Trimmed Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $1.96 Million; Lomas Capital Management Holding in Visa (V) Lowered by $15.85 Million as Share Price Rose

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 40.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 101,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 146,966 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.93M, down from 248,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $178.61. About 6.68M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 36,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.12 million, down from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 10.78 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud; 03/04/2018 – Hitachi Consulting Elevates Oracle Partnership to Cloud Elite Status; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. UP 1% TO 3%, EST. UP 3%; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: DON’T EXPECT SHARE BUYBACK TO EXCEED $4B NEXT QUARTER

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.74 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.23 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

