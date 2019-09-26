Us Bancorp De Has Lowered Position in Carnival (CCL) by $425,224; Gmt Capital Holds Holding in National Beverage (FIZZ)

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 9,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 131,137 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.11 million, down from 140,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.80% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $44.31. About 8.49M shares traded or 114.59% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNING APPOINTED AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Lines, Port of Brisbane Get Conditional OK for New Australia Terminal; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL REVERSES LOSS IN LONDON, RISES 0.5% AFTER FY RESULT; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac And LiveXLive Media To Stream Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas; 30/05/2018 – Bend Source: A Carnival with a K; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up Approximately 2.5% to 3.5 %; 24/05/2018 – Carnival CEO Donald Sees ‘Great’ Environment for Cruise Industry (Video); 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in National Beverage Corp (FIZZ) by 394.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 329,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.03% . The hedge fund held 412,800 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.42M, up from 83,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in National Beverage Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 49,148 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Primecap Management Ca holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 21.93 million shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 28,526 shares. Investec Asset Ltd reported 0% stake. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Co owns 6,721 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Limited Co holds 0% or 91,246 shares. Endurance Wealth reported 100 shares stake. Toronto Dominion Bancorp owns 247,296 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Bank The reported 57,979 shares stake. Jolley Asset Management Limited Co owns 95,429 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.07% or 10,827 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 534 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.05% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). M&R Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Fincl Bank Of The West holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 6,689 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W also bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares.

