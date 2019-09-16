Us Bancorp De Has Lowered By $428,750 Its Industrias Bachoco Sab De Cv A (IBA) Position; CORUS ENTERTAINMT (CJREF) Shorts Lowered By 19.45%

Us Bancorp De decreased Industrias Bachoco Sab De Cv A (IBA) stake by 7.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Us Bancorp De sold 8,575 shares as Industrias Bachoco Sab De Cv A (IBA)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Us Bancorp De holds 104,162 shares with $5.28M value, down from 112,737 last quarter. Industrias Bachoco Sab De Cv A now has $2.71B valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 1,279 shares traded. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) has declined 9.39% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.39% the S&P500. Some Historical IBA News: 25/04/2018 Industrias Bachoco 1Q EPS $2.09; 30/04/2018 – Industrias Bachoco Announces Form 20-F Filing with the SEC; 26/04/2018 – Bachoco Announces Cash Dividend

CORUS ENTERTAINMT INCORPORATED (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had a decrease of 19.45% in short interest. CJREF’s SI was 549,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 19.45% from 682,200 shares previously. With 30,300 avg volume, 18 days are for CORUS ENTERTAINMT INCORPORATED (OTCMKTS:CJREF)’s short sellers to cover CJREF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 6,533 shares traded. Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Corus Entertainment Inc., a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $856.63 million. It operates through two divisions, Television and Radio. It currently has negative earnings. The Television segment operates 45 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Analysts await Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 400.00% or $0.80 from last year’s $0.2 per share. IBA’s profit will be $49.31M for 13.74 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.76% negative EPS growth.

Us Bancorp De increased Ishares Russell Mid Cap Value (IWS) stake by 330,982 shares to 789,600 valued at $70.38M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vici Pptys Inc stake by 15,887 shares and now owns 38,237 shares. National Vision Holdings Inc was raised too.