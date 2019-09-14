Us Bancorp De Has Lifted Stake in Reliance Steel Aluminum (RS); Robertson Opportunity Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Ceva (CEVA)

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 18,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.57% . The hedge fund held 123,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 104,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $720.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $32.82. About 1,997 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: CEVA Group Outlook Has Been Changed to Stable; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Places CEVA Group On Watch Positive On Potential IPO; 19/04/2018 – DJ CEVA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEVA); 20/04/2018 – CMA CGM SAYS SUBSCRIBING TO CEVA CONVERTIBLE BOND OFFER FOR VALUE OF BETWEEN 380-450 MLN CHF; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ceva Group Plc’s Corporate Family Rating (“Cfr”) To B1; Stable Outlook; 16/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CEVA HOLDINGS LLC ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO: BOOKRUNNER ANNOUNCES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT CHF 1.3 BLN; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS START OF TRADING ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ANTICIPATED TO BE 4 MAY 2018; 17/05/2018 – EQS-Adhoc: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA Logistics’ credit rating upgraded by Moody’s by four notches to B1; 01/05/2018 – CEVA GROUP MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Reliance Steel Aluminum (RS) by 469.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 3,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 4,205 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $397,000, up from 738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Reliance Steel Aluminum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $103.4. About 280,402 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.63, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold CEVA shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.21 million shares or 4.06% less from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 8,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glenmede Na holds 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) or 5,925 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 247,600 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 20,271 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated has 30,026 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett & Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. 8,682 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. 9,293 were reported by Crow Point Prtn. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com holds 0% or 51,775 shares. 7,487 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Intll Gp Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 16,312 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Public Sector Pension Board holds 48,371 shares. Northern Trust reported 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold RS shares while 109 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 54.49 million shares or 1.95% more from 53.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 6,467 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Pettee Invsts holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 10,592 shares. Kennedy Inc stated it has 78,833 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 9,287 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 41,709 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 100 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). 124,800 were accumulated by Swiss Bankshares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 113,818 shares in its portfolio. Bridges Inv Mngmt accumulated 7,620 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. 3,251 were accumulated by Heartland Advsr Inc. Gam Holdg Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 2,646 shares.

