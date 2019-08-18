Us Bancorp De Has Decreased Magna Intl Cl A (MGA) Stake as Market Value Declined; Regal Investment Advisors Holding in Clorox Co Del (Call) (CLX) Has Trimmed by $2.49 Million

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc Cl A (MGA) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 24,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 696,224 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.90 million, down from 721,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $47.64. About 1.01M shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – PRODUCTION WITHIN FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN 2021 AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER 100 NEW JOBS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (Call) (CLX) by 98.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 15,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48,000, down from 15,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $160.9. About 695,582 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S P Us Growth Etf (IUSG) by 5,682 shares to 101,838 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 5,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 805,832 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 111,802 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 10.64 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hilltop reported 0.04% stake. Atria Invs Lc has 21,950 shares. Advisory Services Ltd Co invested in 0.1% or 9,228 shares. Capital Advisors Ok invested in 2,161 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance has 0.14% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 6,328 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Llp stated it has 14,569 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt has invested 0.1% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 5,724 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 0.02% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas has invested 0.05% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity holds 0.15% or 168,478 shares.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 13,448 shares to 16,119 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 10,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).