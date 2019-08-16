Us Bancorp De Has Decreased Its Ellie Mae (ELLI) Holding; Lazard LTD Has 0.8 Sentiment

Lazard LTD (LAZ) investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 90 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 113 cut down and sold holdings in Lazard LTD. The hedge funds in our database now own: 82.57 million shares, down from 84.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Lazard LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 79 Increased: 54 New Position: 36.

Us Bancorp De decreased Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) stake by 48.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Us Bancorp De analyzed 14,770 shares as Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI)'s stock 0.00%. The Us Bancorp De holds 15,876 shares with $1.57 million value, down from 30,646 last quarter. Ellie Mae Inc now has $ valuation. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Us Bancorp De increased Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) stake by 3,929 shares to 12,559 valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) stake by 9,960 shares and now owns 25,644 shares. Vanguard Total International E (BNDX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile stated it has 3,696 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). 29,596 were reported by Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Management L P. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 199,800 shares. Services Automobile Association reported 5,282 shares. Bluefin Trading Lc stated it has 0.17% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Moreover, Fred Alger Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Millennium Management Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 48,726 shares. Glazer Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 1.03M shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership holds 11,063 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company has 414,307 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.04% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) or 2.69 million shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt, Florida-based fund reported 378,370 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI).

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.55 billion. The Company’s Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. It has a 10.74 P/E ratio. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc Tn holds 3.01% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd for 5.77 million shares. Lesa Sroufe & Co owns 89,791 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lathrop Investment Management Corp has 2.76% invested in the company for 256,719 shares. The Illinois-based Ariel Investments Llc has invested 2.43% in the stock. Rwc Asset Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.45 million shares.