Us Bancorp De Has Cut Orix Spons A D R (IX) Stake By $1.66 Million; National Cinemedia (NCMI)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.36, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 62 funds opened new or increased positions, while 50 decreased and sold their positions in National Cinemedia Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 66.80 million shares, up from 66.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding National Cinemedia Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 42 Increased: 43 New Position: 19.

National CineMedia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company has market cap of $641.62 million. The firm produces and distributes various versions of FirstLook, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and various forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. It has a 20.85 P/E ratio. It also sells online and mobile advertising through its Cinema Accelerator digital product and mobile app, including Movie Night Out.

Standard General L.P. holds 16.55% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. for 15.32 million shares. Polygon Management Ltd. owns 1.60 million shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broadview Advisors Llc has 1.14% invested in the company for 596,384 shares. The Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has invested 0.69% in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp., a Illinois-based fund reported 593,543 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.65 million activity.

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 399,313 shares traded or 5.31% up from the average. National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Rev $425M-$445M; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Revenue Flat to Up 4.5%; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg to Its Bd of Directors; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg To Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 3.1% Position in National CineMedia; 15/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 26/03/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Reports 27% Stake in National CineMedia, Inc

Analysts await National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. NCMI’s profit will be $9.95 million for 16.12 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by National CineMedia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% EPS growth.

