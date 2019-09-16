Us Bancorp De Has Cut Its Position in Cnooc LTD A D R (CEO) by $2.68 Million; As Putnam Managed Municipal (PMM) Stock Value Were Volatile, Wedbush Securities Lifted Position by $394,800

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal (PMM) by 111.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 56,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 106,833 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $815,000, up from 50,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Municipal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.63M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.7. About 45,795 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Cnooc Ltd A D R (CEO) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 15,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The institutional investor held 10,497 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79M, down from 26,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd A D R for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.88% or $10.42 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 152,998 shares traded or 68.24% up from the average. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 30/05/2018 – CNOOC starts construction of pipeline to connect Dapeng, Shenzhen LNG terminals; 18/04/2018 – 18 bidders take part in CNOOC’s LNG auction on Shanghai Gas Exchange – CNOOC official; 20/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Cnooc Ltd; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc: 2017 Oil-and-Gas Sales CNY151.89 Billion Vs. CNY121.33 Billion Year Earlier; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC SIGNS PRODUCTION-SHARING CONTRACTS WITH HUSKY OIL; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC FY Oper Pft CNY37.05B; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc Profit Rebounds as Oil Revival Lifts Offshore Producer; 02/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: CNOOC Ltd. Rtg Unaffected By 2017 Results; 20/03/2018 – ADRs End Largely Higher; DBV Technologies, CNOOC Trade Actively; 11/04/2018 – SHANGHAI PETROLEUM & GAS EXCHANGE SAYS CNOOC’S LNG CARGOES FOR DELIVERY IN JULY AND NOVEMBER WILL BE SOLD ON EXCHANGE ON APRIL 18

More notable recent CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Dana Incorporated’s (NYSE:DAN) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s (NYSE:ST) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney’s Iger Out As Apple Board Member – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kimco Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:KIM) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $35.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Mbs Etf (MBB) by 14,472 shares to 148,746 shares, valued at $16.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credit Acceptance Corp (NASDAQ:CACC) by 1,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 8 investors sold PMM shares while 10 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 3.49% less from 5.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,775 are owned by Macroview Invest Ltd Liability. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated owns 0% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 200,703 shares. Citigroup accumulated 17,791 shares. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Morgan Stanley invested in 602,684 shares. United Kingdom-based City Of London Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.05% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 126,094 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 289,842 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Company accumulated 34,300 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 91,056 shares. Glovista Invs Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% or 44,225 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assoc has 231,280 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.01% or 14,430 shares in its portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,752 shares.