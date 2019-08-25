Us Bancorp De Has Cut By $569,096 Its Dorman Products (DORM) Stake; Steinberg Asset Management Has Cut Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Position By $563,472

Us Bancorp De decreased Dorman Products Inc (DORM) stake by 25.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Us Bancorp De sold 6,467 shares as Dorman Products Inc (DORM)’s stock declined 14.10%. The Us Bancorp De holds 18,883 shares with $1.66 million value, down from 25,350 last quarter. Dorman Products Inc now has $2.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $70.34. About 194,104 shares traded or 6.76% up from the average. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) stake by 17.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 23,478 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Steinberg Asset Management Llc holds 111,219 shares with $2.69M value, down from 134,697 last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $18.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 5.65M shares traded or 87.98% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 19/04/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP. $17.1M VS $40.1M IN 2016; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto

Us Bancorp De increased Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) stake by 7,694 shares to 1.21M valued at $51.39M in 2019Q1. It also upped Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) stake by 5,179 shares and now owns 267,970 shares. Ishares International Select E (IDV) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snyder Cap Limited Partnership reported 1.23% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Colorado-based Shine Inv Advisory Ser has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Ls Inv Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Dakota Wealth Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). 23,720 are owned by Biondo Inv Advsr Limited Co. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 0% or 433 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 33,028 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal General Public Ltd Company reported 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 7,600 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0.01% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 22,194 shares. Strs Ohio owns 500 shares. Long Road Counsel Lc holds 1.48% or 27,500 shares in its portfolio. Minerva Advsrs Limited Liability reported 1.24% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 15,505 shares.