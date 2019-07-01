Us Bancorp De Has Boosted Position in Kla Tencor (KLAC); As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Axiom International Investors Has Raised Its Stake

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 85.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 11,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $98.07. About 1.14 million shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Kla Tencor Corporation (KLAC) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 8,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,399 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 45,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Kla Tencor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $120.55. About 646,261 shares traded. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR (NOT ORBOTECH LTD) ANNOUNCED $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KLA-TENCOR’S Baa2 RATING FOLLOWING CREDIT POSIT; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Acquire Orbotech In Deal With Equity Value Of About $3.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buying Orbotech for $3.4 Billion; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 668,170 shares to 782,030 shares, valued at $12.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 10,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,720 shares, and cut its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I.

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine Students Recognized for Dedication to One Health – Financial Post” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Fortinet Inc (FTNT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today – Nasdaq” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Keywise Capital Managementâ€™s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Hldg Ag holds 6,254 shares. Westover Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0.12% invested in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 2,000 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.03% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership owns 21,242 shares. 2,905 are held by First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 18,227 shares. 398,044 are owned by Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability Corporation. Swiss Bank holds 545,826 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 15,000 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Theleme Prtnrs Llp invested in 291,000 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Com reported 291,872 shares. Ftb Incorporated, Tennessee-based fund reported 118 shares. Berkshire Asset Lc Pa owns 2,950 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Citigroup owns 0.02% invested in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 131,291 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0.07% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) or 430,597 shares.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Etf by 45,772 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $213.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (NYSE:FIS) by 5,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,839 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).