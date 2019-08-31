Us Bancorp De Has Boosted Paycom Software (PAYC) Holding By $331,506; Camden Property Trust (CPT) Has 1.64 Sentiment

Us Bancorp De increased Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) stake by 4.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Us Bancorp De acquired 1,754 shares as Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)’s stock rose 19.50%. The Us Bancorp De holds 37,502 shares with $7.09 million value, up from 35,748 last quarter. Paycom Software Inc now has $14.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $250.12. About 356,800 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c

Camden Property Trust (CPT) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 174 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 106 trimmed and sold positions in Camden Property Trust. The active investment managers in our database now own: 86.50 million shares, up from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Camden Property Trust in top ten positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 87 Increased: 123 New Position: 51.

The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $108.25. About 419,807 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Camden Property Trust is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $10.45 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 66.05 P/E ratio. It is engaged in the ownership, development, acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily residential apartment communities.

Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 3.63% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust for 729,058 shares. Resolution Capital Ltd owns 790,482 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aew Capital Management L P has 2.42% invested in the company for 835,233 shares. The New York-based Waterfront Capital Partners Llc has invested 2.37% in the stock. Chilton Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 183,033 shares.

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.57 million for 21.14 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Camden Property Trust’s (NYSE:CPT) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 High-Forward Dividend Yield Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Is Yielding 3.2% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Camden Property Trust (CPT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Camden’s Sun Belt Value Strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Paycom (NYSE:PAYC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Paycom has $246 highest and $17500 lowest target. $209.20’s average target is -16.36% below currents $250.12 stock price. Paycom had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PAYC in report on Friday, April 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Us Bancorp De decreased First Trust Europe Alphadex Et (FEP) stake by 25,039 shares to 10,112 valued at $352,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) stake by 59,928 shares and now owns 2.06M shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.