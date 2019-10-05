Us Bancorp De Has Boosted Its Position in Hartford Financial Services Gr (HIG) by $317,680; Fastenal (FAST) Position Increased by Wendell David Associates Inc

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Gr (HIG) by 13.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 5,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 47,163 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, up from 41,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Hartford Financial Services Gr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $59.51. About 1.25M shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINL EXPECTS TO ENTER AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL PROVIDE FOR REVOLVING LOANS AS WELL AS FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF CREDIT UP TO $750 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTED AMENDMENT ON OR ABOUT MARCH END WILL ALSO AUTOMATICALLY REPLACE CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH AN AMENDED, RESTATED ONE; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl: Amendment Would Reset Minimum Consolidated Net Worth Fincl Covenant to $9B; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.18; 04/04/2018 – New Survey From The Hartford And MIT AgeLab Finds Homeowners Age 50+ Delay Home Maintenance; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FACILITY FROM $1 BLN TO $750 MLN

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 92.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 24,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 51,500 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, up from 26,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31 million and $666.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 3,735 shares to 11,296 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $35.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orix Corp Spons A D R (NYSE:IX) by 32,145 shares to 22,465 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arcelormittal Class A N Y Regi by 53,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,382 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value Et (FTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 155 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 311.43 million shares or 1.25% more from 307.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.