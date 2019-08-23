Us Bancorp De Has Boosted Its Holding in Walmart (WMT) by $10.01 Million as Share Price Rose; Masco (MAS) Market Value Rose While Water Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 103,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 2.47M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.72M, up from 2.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 5.10M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/05/2018 – Walmart to Pay College Costs for Its U.S. Store Workers; 04/04/2018 – LegalMation Partners With Walmart to Provide Ground-Breaking Litigation A.l. Solution to Lower Litigation Costs; 30/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Expanding Fashion Horizons; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda in talks about 10 bln stg merger – Sky News; 22/05/2018 – Chicken Of The Sea International Resolves Antitrust Lawsuit With Walmart, Terms Include New Business Agreement With The Retailer; 10/05/2018 – Alphabet is considering investing in Flipkart alongside Walmart – insiders explain why; 07/05/2018 – WALMART – AS OF JAN. 1, 2020, WALMART & SAM’S CLUB WILL REQUIRE E-PRESCRIPTIONS FOR CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES; 04/04/2018 – Flipkart is in advanced talks with Walmart to sell a majority stake to the U.S. retailer, Mint said; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 11,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 65,193 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 53,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 2.34 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 112,940 shares to 5.61M shares, valued at $301.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 7,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,987 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).