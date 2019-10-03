Us Bancorp De Has Boosted By $4.38 Million Its Facebook Class A (FB) Position; Livent (LTHM) SI Increased By 5.73%

Us Bancorp De increased Facebook Inc Class A (FB) stake by 2.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Us Bancorp De acquired 22,798 shares as Facebook Inc Class A (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Us Bancorp De holds 903,594 shares with $174.39 million value, up from 880,796 last quarter. Facebook Inc Class A now has $511.89B valuation. The stock increased 2.76% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $179.42. About 11.21M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 22/05/2018 – THERE ARE IMPORTANT ELECTIONS GLOBALLY IN COMING 18 MONTHS-ZUCKERBERG; 11/04/2018 – Mark Lehmann Says Facebook Is Smart Enough to Get Things Done (Video); 19/03/2018 – SENATE ASKS FACEBOOK ABOUT DATA USED BY SCL,CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICS; 01/05/2018 – Simon Cullen: #Breaking: Facebook is going to build a “clear history” button so users can delete their browsing history on the; 27/03/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE CHAIR SAYS “ABSOLUTELY ASTONISHING” FACEBOOK CEO WON’T APPEAR FOR QUESTIONING OVER DATA SCANDAL BY LAWMAKERS; 01/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SPEAKS AT F8 DEVELOPERS CONF.: LIVE; 20/03/2018 – Art Cashin: Any government crackdown on Facebook will be felt across Silicon Valley and Wall Street; 19/04/2018 – SmallBiz Dems: Velázquez Presses Facebook on Small Business Privacy Amid Massive Breach; 08/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new team dedicated to the blockchain. Messenger’s David Marcus is going to run it

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) had an increase of 5.73% in short interest. LTHM’s SI was 19.45 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 5.73% from 18.39 million shares previously. With 2.35M avg volume, 8 days are for Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s short sellers to cover LTHM’s short positions. The SI to Livent Corporation’s float is 13.42%. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.93. About 875,816 shares traded. Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Livent (NYSE:LTHM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Livent has $13 highest and $700 lowest target. $10’s average target is 44.30% above currents $6.93 stock price. Livent had 4 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, August 12. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Monday, April 15.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The firm offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. It has a 10.93 P/E ratio. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. The insider THIEL PETER sold $4.05M.

Us Bancorp De decreased First Trust Large Cap Value Et (FTA) stake by 7,091 shares to 10,642 valued at $555,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) stake by 33,922 shares and now owns 12,502 shares. Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) was reduced too.