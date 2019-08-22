Us Bancorp De Decreased Its Johnson Johnson (JNJ) Position; Last Week Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gran Tierra Energy has $6 highest and $3.5 lowest target. $4.75’s average target is 172.99% above currents $1.74 stock price. Gran Tierra Energy had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. GMP Securities maintained Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) rating on Thursday, March 14. GMP Securities has “Hold” rating and $4.75 target. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. GMP Securities maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of GTE in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. See Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $3.5 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $4.75 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $4.75 Maintain

Us Bancorp De decreased Johnson Johnson (JNJ) stake by 0.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Us Bancorp De sold 34,099 shares as Johnson Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Us Bancorp De holds 3.68M shares with $514.21 million value, down from 3.71M last quarter. Johnson Johnson now has $347.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $131.51. About 426,070 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 13.63% above currents $131.51 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, March 25. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $145 target. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14600 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 17.

Us Bancorp De increased Vanguard S P 500 Etf (VOO) stake by 3,876 shares to 116,075 valued at $30.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Zillow Group Inc C stake by 24,707 shares and now owns 47,543 shares. Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) was raised too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. The insider HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Assocs reported 111,487 shares. Profund Llc reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sun Life Fin Incorporated holds 5,937 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Co holds 0.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 6,995 shares. The Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 1.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Telos Mgmt Inc invested in 27,577 shares. Narwhal Mngmt accumulated 47,782 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 9.63M are owned by Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation. Farmers & Merchants Inc holds 151,644 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Limited accumulated 14,311 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Loeb Prtnrs reported 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Welch Gp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 202,654 shares or 3.12% of all its holdings. Lipe & Dalton has 0.8% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7,741 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.44 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

The stock increased 0.58% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.74. About 18,200 shares traded. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GTE News: 09/04/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Continues to Report Growth in Its First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 03/05/2018 – Neil S. Subin Elects to Redeem Gran Colombia Gold Corp. 2020 Senior Secured Convertible Debentures; 20/04/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Receives Requisite Securityholder Approval and Consents and Expects to Close Previously Announced Debt Finan; 09/03/2018 – QUARTIERS PROPERTIES AB (PUBL) QUARTpref.ST – JOINT VENTURE GETS FIRST COMMISSION TO SELL AND MARKET GRAN VISTA PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Completes Redemptions of 2020 and 2024 Debentures; 07/03/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 26/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship heads to Gran Canaria with grain trade all at sea; 20/04/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD RECEIVES REQUISITE SECURITYHOLDER APPROVAL AND CONSENTS AND EXPECTS TO CLOSE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DEBT FINANCING ON APRIL 30, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Net $5.3M

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of gas and oil properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. The company has market cap of $674.26 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent , including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. It has a 6.67 P/E ratio.