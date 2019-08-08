Us Bancorp De Decreased Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Stake; Awm Investment Company Lifted Liqtech International (LIQT) Position By $1.34 Million

Us Bancorp De decreased Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) stake by 21.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Us Bancorp De sold 3,679 shares as Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP)’s stock declined 23.31%. The Us Bancorp De holds 13,492 shares with $2.05 million value, down from 17,171 last quarter. Ipg Photonics Corp now has $6.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.48% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $123.11. About 176,432 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS SEES 2Q EPS $2.05 TO $2.35, EST. $2.19; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81; 29/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Net $106.3M; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q EPS $1.93; 27/04/2018 – IPG Says ‘Bleeding’ From Consumer-Good Ad Spending Cuts Is Slowing; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es

Awm Investment Company Inc increased Liqtech International Inc. (LIQT) stake by 14.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Awm Investment Company Inc acquired 672,200 shares as Liqtech International Inc. (LIQT)’s stock rose 12.38%. The Awm Investment Company Inc holds 5.31M shares with $11.41M value, up from 4.64M last quarter. Liqtech International Inc. now has $165.18M valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 69,612 shares traded. LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LIQT) has risen 142.73% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 142.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LIQT News: 11/04/2018 – LiqTech Signs Letter Of Intent With One Of The World’s Largest Marine Scrubber Manufacturers; 11/04/2018 LiqTech Signs Another Framework Agreement With Marine Scrubber Manufacturer; 15/05/2018 – LiqTech International 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 15/05/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech Intl, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH SAYS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM FOR 2018 & 2019, PROVIDES THAT MINIMUM 35 SYSTEMS ESTIMATED TO BE DELIVERED DURING INITIAL TERM; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech International Expects Total Gross Proceeds $5.75 Million From Offering; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A MARINE SCRUBBER MANUFACTURER; 07/05/2018 – LiqTech International, Inc. To Discuss Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Us Bancorp De increased Ishares National Muni Bond Etf (MUB) stake by 25,269 shares to 875,737 valued at $97.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares International Select E (IDV) stake by 730,283 shares and now owns 3.28 million shares. Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) was raised too.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity. $1.51 million worth of stock was sold by Valentin Gapontsev Trust I on Thursday, June 27.

Among 2 analysts covering IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IPG Photonics had 8 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, February 13. The stock of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold IPGP shares while 123 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 32.72 million shares or 3.44% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,002 are owned by Ls Ltd Co. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 2,630 shares in its portfolio. Tobam has invested 0.09% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.13% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 68,200 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas has 0% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Andra Ap invested 0.05% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 1,642 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.02% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has 200,000 shares. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1,926 shares. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.19% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 218,607 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 480,763 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc has 1,341 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.49% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 469,401 shares.

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased Biofrontera Ag (Germany) stake by 2.16 million shares to 7.43M valued at $23.35M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oomainc. stake by 66,700 shares and now owns 1.23M shares. Maxlinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) was reduced too.