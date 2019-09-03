Us Bancorp De Decreased Intuit (INTU) Position; Last Week Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Analysts

Among 9 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma has $7000 highest and $42 lowest target. $58.90’s average target is -6.08% below currents $62.71 stock price. Williams-Sonoma had 19 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, August 19 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Credit Suisse. JP Morgan maintained Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) on Thursday, August 29 with “Underweight” rating. UBS maintained Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) rating on Thursday, March 21. UBS has “Hold” rating and $58 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, March 18. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. Robert W. Baird maintained Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) rating on Thursday, August 29. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $6500 target. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, August 29 with “Neutral”. See Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) latest ratings:

Us Bancorp De decreased Intuit Inc (INTU) stake by 1.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Us Bancorp De sold 1,525 shares as Intuit Inc (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Us Bancorp De holds 141,755 shares with $37.06 million value, down from 143,280 last quarter. Intuit Inc now has $72.04B valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $284.2. About 1.06 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 252,900 shares. Smithfield owns 663 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tctc Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,000 shares. Spectrum Asset Management Incorporated (Nb Ca) invested 1.09% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Boston Advisors Lc stated it has 35,087 shares. Bank invested in 0.09% or 3,031 shares. Forte Cap Limited Liability Corporation Adv invested in 30,736 shares or 2.89% of the stock. Symphony Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.29% or 4,360 shares in its portfolio. Old Dominion Capital Management reported 37,493 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.18% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 298 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance stated it has 1,600 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Co has 19,357 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 141,755 shares. Papp L Roy And Associates accumulated 2,097 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Intuit (INTU) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuit (INTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuit (INTU) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit Management Talks Online Ecosystem Revenue, TurboTax Live, and More – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intuit has $31500 highest and $23900 lowest target. $289.44’s average target is 1.84% above currents $284.2 stock price. Intuit had 20 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, May 24 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Tuesday, April 2 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 23. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 23. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 24. Credit Suisse maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, August 23 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 25 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, August 23.

Us Bancorp De increased Alibaba Group Holding Ltd A D (NYSE:BABA) stake by 4,820 shares to 76,076 valued at $13.88M in 2019Q1. It also upped Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 7,714 shares and now owns 1.01 million shares. Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was raised too.

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Williams-Sonoma: Solid Quality And Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Williams-Sonoma Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

The stock decreased 4.70% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $62.71. About 1.91 million shares traded or 25.42% up from the average. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 4Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises Dividend to 43c Vs. 39c; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $44; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.15 TO $4.25; 11/04/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA AND WILLIAMS SONOMA HOME LAUNCH NEW SUMMER COLLECTION WITH AERIN LAUDER; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 02/04/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS TO OPEN FIRST BRANDED SHOP-IN-SHOP IN JOHN LEWIS DEPARTMENT STORES AND DEDICATED UK ECOMMERCE SITE

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. The company has market cap of $5.15 billion. It operates through two divisions, E-commerce and Retail. It has a 14.32 P/E ratio. The firm offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.