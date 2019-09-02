Us Bancorp De Continues to Hold Holding in Trimble Nav LTD (TRMB); Midsouth Bancorp (MSL) Shareholder Fj Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $7.88 Million

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Midsouth Bancorp Inc (MSL) by 90.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 716,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.24M, up from 795,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Midsouth Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $170.00M market cap company. It closed at $10.35 lastly. It is down 13.57% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MSL News: 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 DJ MidSouth Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSL)

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Trimble Nav Ltd (TRMB) by 528.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 68,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 82,020 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 13,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Trimble Nav Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.45 billion market cap company. It closed at $37.52 lastly. It is down 20.81% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE: VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE $200M OF NON-GAAP REV. IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT IN ALL-CASH DEAL VALUED AT $1.2B; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Expects Viewpoint to Contribute About $200M of Non-GAAP Rev in 2019; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 13/03/2018 – Trimble Announces Call for Speakers for its 2018 Dimensions International User Conference; 24/04/2018 – S&P: TRIMBLE ‘BBB-‘ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED; 14/03/2018 – Trimble’s Cloud-Based Seismic Monitoring Transforms Earthquake Event Reporting for Buildings; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Expects to Close Viewpoint Deal in 3; 22/03/2018 – Trimble Introduces Tekla 2018 BIM Software Solutions; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TRIMBLE’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa3

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold MSL shares while 21 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 11.24 million shares or 5.94% more from 10.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 832,975 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 23,748 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability owns 42,350 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 1.17 million shares. 14,000 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. American Grp has invested 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 4,580 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 26,392 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) or 3,005 shares. Ulysses Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 230,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 5,540 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 18 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) for 18,779 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc has 0% invested in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) for 460,000 shares. Mendon Advisors Corp reported 666,359 shares stake.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookline Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 230,370 shares to 44,630 shares, valued at $643,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cowen Inc by 61,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,421 shares, and cut its stake in Hopfed Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HFBC).

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 3,769 shares to 16,018 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Nasdq 100 Equal Wghtd (QQEW) by 7,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,056 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Mngmt L L C has invested 0.71% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Wellington Mgmt Llp has 1.03M shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 6,138 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) or 5,348 shares. Georgia-based Southeast Asset Inc has invested 0.34% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Int Ca holds 39,567 shares. Fil invested in 2.34 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Glenmede Na reported 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Advsrs Asset Inc holds 0.02% or 31,424 shares. Agf Investments America accumulated 3.16% or 219,942 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus holds 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 567 shares. Hills Natl Bank Tru holds 5,197 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Guggenheim Llc has invested 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). The New York-based State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

