Us Bancorp De Boosted Position in Fortinet (FTNT) as Stock Value Declined; As Sb Finl Group (SBFG) Valuation Declined, Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Position

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (SBFG) by 75.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 116,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The hedge fund held 270,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46 million, up from 154,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Sb Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 1,113 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 41.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 5,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 20,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, up from 14,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.33 billion market cap company. It closed at $78.42 lastly. It is down 27.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 113,600 shares to 755,510 shares, valued at $21.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 19,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,238 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $68,888 activity. $5,160 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) shares were bought by CARTER GEORGE W. 370 shares were bought by HELBERG TOM R, worth $6,198. MARTIN WILLIAM G also bought $8,040 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 4 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.97 million shares or 0.39% more from 2.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zpr Management has 1.09% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 32,513 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 0% or 68 shares in its portfolio. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 36,845 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pnc Fin Grp holds 0% or 1,810 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,578 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd owns 30,544 shares. 53 are owned by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Geode Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% or 12,486 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 213,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Ejf Capital Ltd Liability has invested 1.29% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Jcsd Capital Limited Liability owns 207,144 shares or 2.3% of their US portfolio. Stieven Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.8% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Manufacturers Life The owns 73,962 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) or 112,565 shares.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $35.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci E (HEWJ) by 402,446 shares to 607,728 shares, valued at $18.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 12,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,394 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly Co (NYSE:LLY).