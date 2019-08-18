Us Bancorp De Boosted Its Bank Of America (BAC) Stake; Willis Investment Counsel Has Raised By $14.95 Million Its Us Bancorp (New) (TSCO) Holding

Willis Investment Counsel increased Us Bancorp (New) (TSCO) stake by 344.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willis Investment Counsel acquired 311,390 shares as Us Bancorp (New) (TSCO)’s stock rose 7.76%. The Willis Investment Counsel holds 401,900 shares with $19.37 million value, up from 90,510 last quarter. Us Bancorp (New) now has $12.13B valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $100.55. About 999,258 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15

Us Bancorp De increased Bank Of America Corp (BAC) stake by 0.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Us Bancorp De acquired 21,987 shares as Bank Of America Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Us Bancorp De holds 6.41M shares with $176.84 million value, up from 6.39M last quarter. Bank Of America Corp now has $251.60B valuation. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 70.76 million shares traded or 38.26% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 13/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp AGM Statement; 26/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decline 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – BOFA SAID TO NAME ZAPPAROLI, GADKARI TO HEAD CAPITAL MARKETS; 29/05/2018 – DBR [Reg]: Pa. Law Firm Sues Bank of America Over Hacking-Related Wire Transfer; 10/05/2018 – MiMedx Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cookson Peirce And Commerce holds 89,295 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 23,595 shares. Raymond James And has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0.05% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Twin Tree Mngmt Lp accumulated 9,195 shares. Bartlett & Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 159,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.19% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 533,101 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 55,900 shares. Secor Capital Lp reported 5,956 shares stake. South State owns 3,178 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Private Tru Co Na owns 5,985 shares. Pittenger Anderson accumulated 0.02% or 2,785 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tractor Supply has $12500 highest and $96 lowest target. $117’s average target is 16.36% above currents $100.55 stock price. Tractor Supply had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $10400 target in Friday, April 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) rating on Tuesday, July 23. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $10800 target. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, July 16 with “Overweight”. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 16.

Willis Investment Counsel decreased Ralph Lauren Corp (PLSDF) stake by 1.21M shares to 30,996 valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) stake by 14,400 shares and now owns 426,832 shares. Microsoft Corp (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

Us Bancorp De decreased Baidu Inc Spon A D R (NASDAQ:BIDU) stake by 5,921 shares to 87,894 valued at $14.49M in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Trust Large Cap Gr Etf (FTC) stake by 18,365 shares and now owns 27,026 shares. Ishares Msci Japan Etf was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.92’s average target is 29.19% above currents $27.03 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wood given on Friday, July 26. Oppenheimer maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $40 target. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. As per Tuesday, June 18, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets.