Us Bancorp De Boosted Honeywell International (HON) Holding by $2.10 Million; Underhill Investment Management Has Lowered Cme Group (CME) Position by $7.12 Million as Shares Rose

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 51.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 43,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, down from 84,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $207.47. About 1.43 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 13/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 17/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC; 11/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 40 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.25-2.50 PCT IN DECEMBER – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 18/05/2018 – CME Deal Gets 99.98% of Proxy Votes From NEX Group Shareholders; 14/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: JUMP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNTS TO THIS WEEK’S CASH PRICES -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME CO-CEO SAYS 83 PCT OF NON-TIME WARNER WARRANTS HAVE BEEN EXERCISED AS OF APRIL 24; 03/04/2018 – CME Group CEO says asset sales not necessary following takeover of Nex Group

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 13,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 778,651 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.74M, up from 765,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 1.61M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Amazon’s $700M plan to retrain employees could benefit Arizona workers – Phoenix Business Journal” published on July 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Honeywell And SmartSky Bring Unparalleled Connectivity To North American Airlines Using 5G Technologies – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 192,394 shares to 4.67 million shares, valued at $969.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Mid Cap Etf (IWR) by 144,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.69M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse All World Ex Us (VEU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,579 were reported by Freestone Cap Holdings Ltd. Vantage Prtn Ltd reported 59,062 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Inc invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Badgley Phelps Bell owns 89,142 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 138,075 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Co has 0.21% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 19,872 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Montgomery Investment Management owns 4,300 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership accumulated 0.16% or 21,119 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 0.12% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 42,624 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gru Ltd Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,643 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank reported 0.81% stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.84% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1.68 million shares. Cahill Financial has 0.42% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 31,314 were accumulated by Yhb Investment Advsrs Incorporated.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Paz George sold $154,143.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Reports Lower June Volumes – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market-Beating Fixed Income ETFs of Q2 – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. yields advance on strong U.S. job gains – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dovish Remarks from Fedâ€™s Powell Underpin Asian, European Shares – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CME group reports June volume data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.