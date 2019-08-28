Us Bancorp De Boosted Caterpillar (CAT) Holding by $354,105; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Upped Ameren (AEE) Stake by $449,388

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 2,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 455,452 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.71M, up from 452,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $113.38. About 3.00M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: CATERPILLAR EU STAGE V ENGINES SET HIGH STANDARDS; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: NO INJURIES AT MAPLETON FIRE; OPERATIONS CONTINUE; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Caterpillar’s dilemma: keeping up with a surge in demand; 25/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Industrials hit by Caterpillar, cost pressure fears; 08/05/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE STRENGTH IN RESOURCE INDUSTRIES END MARKET; 08/05/2018 – CAT SEES MINING CUSTOMERS BUYING NEW EQUIPMENT, EXPANDING MINES; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 06/03/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE CHINA STRENGTH, HAD EXPECTED SOME SOFTNESS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Caterpillar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 145.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 10,387 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764,000, up from 4,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.75. About 1.41 million shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 21/05/2018 – Ameren Missouri Planning Largest Wind Farm in the State; 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q EPS 62c; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.95 TO $3.15; 13/03/2018 – AMEREN CORP – IVEY’S ELECTION INCREASES SIZE OF AMEREN BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 MEMBERS TO 12; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameren Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEE); 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric FAC Charge Cases

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 13,372 shares to 56,790 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ) by 33,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Unilever N V N Y Shs New (NYSE:UN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Markets accumulated 32,395 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Braun Stacey Associate, New York-based fund reported 144,868 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 3,716 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership owns 608,895 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. M&T Retail Bank Corp invested in 15,287 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth Mngmt has 0.15% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 3,758 shares. 71,620 were reported by Envestnet Asset. Baillie Gifford & has invested 0.03% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Northern Tru reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Glenmede Trust Commerce Na holds 109,017 shares. 1.07M are owned by Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated. First Citizens National Bank And Tru stated it has 29,908 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Highlander Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE).

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 12,198 shares to 621 shares, valued at $41,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL) by 3,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,658 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

